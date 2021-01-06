James Greene Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doctor Who Cast and Crew @DrWhoCastCrew has Died .

James Greene has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Doctor Who Cast and Crew @DrWhoCastCrew RIP James Greene (1931-2021), who has died after a short illness, aged 89. James played the Abbot in The Bells of Saint John (2013), and was also a seasoned continuity announcer for Ulster TV. #DoctorWho

