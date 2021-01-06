James Greene Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Doctor Who Cast and Crew @DrWhoCastCrew has Died .
James Greene has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
RIP James Greene (1931-2021), who has died after a short illness, aged 89. James played the Abbot in The Bells of Saint John (2013), and was also a seasoned continuity announcer for Ulster TV. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Pq1oCUGBLI
— Doctor Who Cast and Crew 👾 (@DrWhoCastCrew) January 6, 2021
