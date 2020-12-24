James Gunn Death -Dead – Obituary : James Gunn has Died .
James Gunn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.
I am very saddened to hear about the passing of SF author and scholar extraordinaire James Gunn (1923-2020). He stopped by my site in its early days and told me that his favorite SF cover was for his collection Station in Space (1958) by Walter Murch and Jerry Powell pic.twitter.com/M5vPI1BXqD
— Joachim Boaz (@SFRuminations) December 24, 2020
