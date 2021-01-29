James Gustafson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary ethics professor James M. Gustafson has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

legendary ethics professor James M. Gustafson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Saddened to learn of the death of the legendary ethics professor James M. Gustafson '55 Ph.D., who served on the @Yale & YDS faculty from 1955 to 1972. Read Dean Sterling's article here.https://t.co/ZTNjCCLyik pic.twitter.com/WGh9JrMdIf — Yale Divinity School (@YaleDivSchool) January 29, 2021

