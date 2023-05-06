James Harden : From Sixth Man to MVP: The Ascendancy and Dominance of James Harden

From Sixth Man to MVP: The Ascension and Dominance of James Harden

James Harden was once a sixth man in the Oklahoma City Thunder team, but today he is one of the most dominant players in the NBA. Known for his exceptional scoring ability, Harden’s rise to fame is nothing short of remarkable. He is a three-time scoring champion, has been selected to the All-NBA First Team six times, and has won the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award once. Let’s take a closer look at his journey from a bench player to an MVP.

Early Years

Harden was born in Los Angeles, California, in 1989. He attended Artesia High School, where he played basketball for the school team. He was a standout player in high school, and his talent was recognized by many college coaches. Harden eventually committed to Arizona State University, where he played for two seasons. He averaged 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game during his college career and was named the Pac-10 Player of the Year in his sophomore year.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Harden was selected third overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2009 NBA draft. He played for three seasons with the Thunder, where he was primarily used as a sixth man. In his third season, he averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game and helped the Thunder reach the NBA Finals. However, they lost to the Miami Heat in five games.

Houston Rockets

In 2012, Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets. The Rockets offered him a four-year, $78 million contract, making him the face of the franchise. Harden flourished with the Rockets, and his scoring ability improved dramatically. He averaged 25.9 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game in his first season with the Rockets, and he was named to the All-NBA Third Team.

Harden continued to improve in the following seasons, and he became one of the most dominant players in the league. He won the NBA scoring title in 2018 and 2019 and was named the NBA MVP in 2018. That season, he averaged 30.4 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game and led the Rockets to the best record in the NBA. He was also named to the All-NBA First Team and the NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Scoring Ability

Harden’s scoring ability is unmatched, and he is known for his signature step-back three-point shot. He has scored 60 or more points in a game five times in his career, and he holds the record for the most three-pointers made in a single season. He is also a great passer and is known for his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.

Conclusion

In conclusion, James Harden’s rise to fame is a testament to his hard work and dedication. He went from a sixth man in the Oklahoma City Thunder team to the MVP of the league. He is a dominant player in the NBA and is considered one of the best shooting guards of all time. Harden’s legacy is still being written, and there is no doubt that he will continue to be a force in the league for years to come.