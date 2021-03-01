James Hutchinson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Hutchinson has Died .

RT @karinjohnson: Rosa Parks Elem principal released this statement about James Hutchinson:

We are all mourning the loss of our friend James today. James was a happy & joyful soul who loved school. On the days he was in class, he would give hugs to all his teachers as he walked into school.@WLWTRead More

