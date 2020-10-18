James (Jamie) Redford Death – Dead :James Jamie Redford Obituary :

James (Jamie) Redford has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation 7 hrs · The fire service has lost another great ally…James (Jamie) Redford lost a battle to cancer…a true humanitarian with a deep concern for the health and safety of firefighters and the preservation of our environment….an award winning documentarian who along with fellow director, producer Kirby Walker exposed the chemical industries use of cancer causing flame retardants and the profound effect it was having on elevated rates of cancer in the firefighting profession in the HBO documentary, “Toxic Hot Seat”…Extremely ironic that we lost Kirby last year to cancer and now Jamie. Both Kirby and Jamie were honored at our 2017 Gala for bringing to light our professions plight of elevated rates of cancer due to toxic exposures. Jamie is gone but his legacy will live on in the great works he produced…Yes, gone but never forgotten. May you Rest In Peace Brother, and May the Redford family find peace.

Jean Hansen wrote

I’m so sad to hear / read this. Jamie, you will be missed greatly. Thank you for all your work and kindnesses.

Helga Garcia wrote

Yes the sacrifices they made and the legacy that they and you all worked and fought so hard for will be taught to future generations thanks to all of you. I am sorry for your loss. I remember going to see the documentary with David Elmer Amituanai – the place was packed .

Paper Tigers wrote

It is with broken hearts and great sadness that we share the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Jamie Redford. Jamie was a light in this world who used his time and talent to raise social issues to the forefront through world class documentary filmmaking. He provided voice to those underserved and overlooked and amplified solutions that will provide hope to many for generations to come. Those of us who worked with Jamie, know that it was an honor – a once in a lifetime opportunity – to experience his ability to create media that had a global impact and inspired change. We will forever be grateful for Jamie’s ability to lead, to create, to care with kindness, fairness and an authentic style that embodied trust and confidence. Jamie was very special to us at KPJR Films and at this time we ask that you keep Jamie and his family in your thoughts and prayers and honor his life by continuing to impact the world with positive energy and hopefulness. #BeTheOne