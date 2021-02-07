James Kuzma Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :James “Jim” Kuzma, USN (Retired) has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
James “Jim” Kuzma, USN (Retired) has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Space Florida is deeply saddened to share news of the passing of James “Jim” Kuzma, USN (Retired) a dear friend and respected colleague. https://t.co/gkBHFeQtlI
SpaceRef @SpaceRef Space Florida is deeply saddened to share news of the passing of James “Jim” Kuzma, USN (Retired) a dear friend and respected colleague.
