James LaRue Death -Dead :Sergeant James LaRue passed away due to complications of COVID-19.
Sergeant James LaRue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter: “Sheriff Russ Gibson and the @OsceolaSheriff stand with the residents of Florida as we mourn the loss of @SeminoleSO Sergeant James LaRue. He passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Law Enforcement family ”
Sheriff Russ Gibson and the @OsceolaSheriff stand with the residents of Florida as we mourn the loss of @SeminoleSO Sergeant James LaRue. He passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Law Enforcement family pic.twitter.com/1LrMHlYJi3
— Osceola County Sheriff's Office (@OsceolaSheriff) November 21, 2020
Tributes
