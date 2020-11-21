James LaRue Death -Dead :Sergeant James LaRue passed away due to complications of COVID-19.

By | November 21, 2020
Sergeant James LaRue has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.

“Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter: “Sheriff Russ Gibson and the @OsceolaSheriff stand with the residents of Florida as we mourn the loss of @SeminoleSO Sergeant James LaRue. He passed away due to complications of COVID-19. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire Law Enforcement family ”

