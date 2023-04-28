James Macarthur Cause Of Dead – Obituary – Cause Of Death : Cause of Death Revealed for 72-Year-Old Actor James Macarthur’s Passing

Cause of Death Revealed for Actor James Macarthur, Who Passed Away at 72

James MacArthur, known for his iconic role as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams on the original Hawaii Five-O series, passed away on October 28, 2010, at the age of 72. The cause of his death was later revealed to be natural causes.

Early Life and Acting Career

MacArthur was born on December 8, 1937, in Los Angeles, California. He was the adopted son of famous playwright and screenwriter Charles MacArthur and his wife, actress Helen Hayes. MacArthur started his acting career at a young age, making his film debut in 1955’s The Young Stranger. He went on to star in several films and television series, including The Battle of the Bulge, Swiss Family Robinson, and The Love-Ins.

The Iconic Role of Danno

MacArthur is best remembered for his role as Detective Danny “Danno” Williams on the original Hawaii Five-O series, which aired from 1968 to 1980. The show followed the investigations of an elite state police unit in Hawaii, led by the tough and charismatic Detective Steve McGarrett, played by Jack Lord. MacArthur’s character, Danno, was McGarrett’s right-hand man and partner, known for his catchphrase, “Book ’em, Danno!”

MacArthur’s performance on Hawaii Five-O was widely praised, and he received two Emmy nominations for his work on the show. He also appeared in the 1997 reboot of the series, which starred Jack Lord’s son, James MacArthur, and featured a cameo from the original Danno himself.

Continued Career and Legacy

After Hawaii Five-O ended, MacArthur continued to act in films and television shows, including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Murder, She Wrote. He also appeared in several stage productions, including a national tour of the play The King and I.

MacArthur’s death in 2010 was a shock to his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. His Hawaii Five-O co-star, Jack Lord, had passed away in 1998, and MacArthur was one of the last surviving members of the original cast. However, his legacy has continued to live on through his work as an actor and his impact on popular culture. Hawaii Five-O remains a beloved and influential series, and MacArthur’s portrayal of Danno is still remembered as one of the show’s highlights. His passing was a loss for the entertainment world, but his talent and contributions to the industry will not be forgotten.