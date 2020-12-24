James Maloney Death -Obituary – Dead : James Maloney of Dove on the Rise International has Died .

James Maloney of Dove on the Rise International has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 24. 2020.

James Goll is in Franklin, Tennessee. 7 hrs · Shocked to learn of the passing of James Maloney of Dove on the Rise International on 12/22/2020. James had been hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 pneumonia. This picture is of “James & James” when we co-officiated the wedding ceremony of the Robert and Katie Sarvak Ward in September of 2019 in TN. James moved an an amazing Gift of Faith with signs and wonders following. What a terrible loss. I already miss this amazing man of God!?

Kitte Hess wrote

Your book, What Love Looks Like, introduced me to Maloney, and you, and Joan Hunter. I relished every sermon I could find on line from Maloney. I am so sad he has left us. He was so gifted and carried a powerful anointing! Praise God for his ministry and service.

Elaine Alvarado wrote

I’m so sorry for your loss. My condolences to his family and to you for losing another special friend. Praying for comfort .

Kathryn Leslie wrote

I am so sad to read this. I am praying for you and his family! He was a great man.

Linda Galo wrote

Dear Lord Jesus we exalt you and love you with all our heart! Please comfort James Maloney’s wife and all the precious family and friends at this time….. one day all our tears will be wiped away forever and ever…

Deana Thompson wrote

So sad to read this. James was an amazing gift to the body of Christ..He prophesied over me and my husband back in the late 90’s .. that’s when they gave you a tape afterwards ..I went home and wrote the 4 page prophetic word. And now being in full ministry for almost 25 years.. all of that word through the years has all come to pass. 💯🔥 God is so good! May we never lose our wonder!

We will keep the family in prayer but we all know James is dancing with Jesus in joyous celebration!.

Hilary Martin Green wrote

Another great man gone to join his Saviour.

Grateful to have heArd him speak several times at our summer Faith Camp here in England. Funny man too.

Jo Benoy wrote

He came to Bethel when I was there – he was wonderful. Our loss is heaven’s gain.

Dottie Conner wrote

So sorry for the family loss and for all that knew him.

Praying for his family.

Praying for everyone who knew him also.

Robin Lee Day wrote

So sorry for loss of James Maloney. He prayed for my knee and it was healed from a fractured meniscus. Also he lived near my home town of Hemet California in the mountain community of Idyllwild,

many years ago.He will be missed.

Donna Kotoff wrote

So very sorry… was really looking forward to seeing him on earth manifesting a full healing… now he will have his wholeness before the ONE who makes all things whole and new!! Now he truly will have a panoramic view of all!

Phelim McIntyre wrote

Sad news, he and his ministry were amazing. Praying for his family.

Mfundisi Mashanda

May you be comforted in the hope of the resurrection on that bright eternal wedding day.

Linda Lea Noud Hagen wrote

So sorry for you loss, Father, hold this family in Your arms and bring peace!

Maureen Dillon wrote

Deepest condolences to Joy and the family may they know the Fathers comfort and strength right now with the peace of assurance that they will be reunited one day.

Such a wonderful man of God.

So thankful to have enjoyed Dr James’s teaching at Kingdom Faith college.

Isobel Matthews wrote

I am so greatful to the Lord for this man, the tremendous gift that he was to the body of Christ .My deepest condolences and prayers to his family .

