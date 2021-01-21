James Markley Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James Markley has Died.
James Markley has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 21. 2020.
Elon News Network 3h · James Markley, an Elon University sophomore, has died at 20. Markley, a Burlington resident and Western Alamance High School graduate, died at his home and his cause of death is unknown at this time, according to a university wide email. https://www.elonnewsnetwork.com/…/elon-student-jame…
Source: (20+) Elon News Network – Posts | Facebook
