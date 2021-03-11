James Murray Death – Obituary : It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Tpr. I (Ret) James Murray #3919 on March 10, 2021. Further information will…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Tpr. I (Ret) James Murray #3919 on March 10, 2021. Further information will be posted when received. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.