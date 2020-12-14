James Netters Death -Dead – Obituary : Rev.James Netters has Died .
Rev.James Netters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Very sad to report Rev.James Netters passed away this morning. A very good man, who lived an incredible life. He pastored to Mayors, Congressmen, powerful businessmen.
He also pastored to the very poor, the homeless…Rev.Netters didn’t care who you were. May he rest in peace.
— Mike Matthews (@local24mike) December 13, 2020
Mike Matthews @local24mike Very sad to report Rev.James Netters passed away this morning. A very good man, who lived an incredible life. He pastored to Mayors, Congressmen, powerful businessmen. He also pastored to the very poor, the homeless…Rev.Netters didn’t care who you were. May he rest in peace.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.