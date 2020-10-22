James Randi Death – Dead – Obituary : Canadian-American stage magician and a scientific skeptic has died.

Eliran Kantor wrote

RIP. An inspiration who made the world a slightly better place. Considering his great dark sense of humor, it would be the ultimate last laugh if he asked for his tombstone to read “All those homeopathic sleeping pills are starting to kick in!”

Harriet Hillman wrote

I am truly and deeply saddened today. James Randi was a hero and one heck of an entertainer. He will be missed. My condolences to his loved ones.

Kevin Monsell-Tucker wrote

I went to see Alice a while ago, and this guy must have been behind his spectacular show. Taking weird to an entirely new level…sad when someone of such talent leaves us for good…RIP

Jeff Younger wrote

My oldest sister’s boyfriend was a bell hop at the Ft Wayne, Indiana Marriott when you stayed there during that tour. He carried your snake up to the suite, which pretty much made him a celebrity around the neighborhood! Good times and amazing shows! I wasn’t aware the Amazing Randi was an integral part. Very cool.

Pam Bremner wrote

Amazing. I’d never heard of him before the news of his passing, but definitely going to find out more about him, especially now.

Doris Schuld wrote

I remember the Welcome To My Nightmare concert in Minneapolis. It was the most fantastic concert I ever went to! RIP Randi knowing that you made a lot of people smile.

Alan Tangey wrote

As a former performing magician myself, I had the privilege of meeting Randi after a lecture at our local community college in my home town. He was a very kind gentleman, and asked him in our brief encounter about his memories of being on the road with the Cooper band. He lit up and said it was a great highlight of his life. As a major influence in my life, meeting him was a highlight of mine. RIP Amazing Randi.

Sue Sublette wrote

Awww… Thank you for sharing and obviously what a great combination you were prayed may he rest in peace with all his great accomplishments

Jeff Bliss wrote

I remember your June 19, 1977, concert at Anaheim Stadium (Anaheim, CA): The Amazing Randi escapes from a straight jacket, while hanging upside down from the big “A” scoreboard. The entire day was spectacular…thanks for introducing him to so many of …

Fahim Iftikhar wrote

In 1987, Randi became a naturalized citizen of the United States. Randi said that one reason he became an American citizen was an incident while he was on tour with Alice Cooper, during which the Royal Canadian Mounted Police searched the band’s lockers during a performance, completely ransacking the room, but finding nothing illegal.

Opus Lino wrote

I was fortunate enough to meet him after attending a lecture he gave on campus. He was a very nice man who not only entertained us, but also enlightened, educated and expanded our minds by making us think.

RIP, and may God have mercy on him.

Kate Filer Martino wrote

Oh how I love Randy and how he would go after these so-called psychic he was so awesome he didn’t give up either the amazing Randi thank you for being such a big part of my music history!

Steve Carlson wrote

Made your shows standout. I was blown away by your nightmare returns tour. You are the man. Been a fan since my sister bought me Scools Out album in the 70’s. The old worn out album hangs on my wall today. Sadly not autographed.

Jeffrey Campbell wrote

Actually, you were my “in” with Randi. I was a one of his lectures when he was debunking Uri Geller. I learned spoon bending from him. After the lecture, everyone wanted to ask him about Geller (which I could see he was getting tired of). So, I walked up and asked “What was it like traveling with Alice?”. His eyes lit up and he responded with “You know about that?!”. We had a great conversation and over the years many more – thanks to you!

Gary Sage wrote

Amen Vince… Jim was a master debunker of charlatans and a skilled illusionist par excellence… He was also a thorn in the side of frauds like Sylvia Brown, John Edwards, and James Van Pragh… When I was a teenager in Middletown, NJ, he took on the harassment of local long-haired male youth (like me) by the police department that my father (who hated him) worked for… A truly great human being… I am very sad to hear of his passing… I had a chance to tell Jim my story via email many years ago… His response, “Well, biologically… We can’t choose our parents”…

Aimee Holthusen wrote

Way to give props to the genius half of your troupe!! Your shows were amazing I had the privilege to see 2 one open air Harriet Island St. Paul mn, was AMAZING!! Also Roy Wilkins Auditorium same city again amazing!.