James Renick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James C. Renick has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

James Renick Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James C. Renick has Died .

James C. Renick has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Karsten Tyson @KarrTyson GREENSBORO — Former N.C. A&T State University Chancellor James C. Renick has died, according to a Facebook post from his daughter, Karinda Renick, on Sunday evening. He was 72.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.