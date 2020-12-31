James Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary : James Eubaun Richardson has Died .

James Eubaun Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.

The Joint Staff @thejointstaff #GenMilley: Condolences from the joint force to the family of Mr. James Eubaun Richardson, a Soldier assigned to the famed Merrill’s Marauders who battled hunger, disease, and enemy troops traversing nearly 1,000 miles behind the lines in Burma in 1944.

