James Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary : James Eubaun Richardson has Died .
James Eubaun Richardson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 30. 2020.
#GenMilley: Condolences from the joint force to the family of Mr. James Eubaun Richardson, a Soldier assigned to the famed Merrill’s Marauders who battled hunger, disease, and enemy troops traversing nearly 1,000 miles behind the lines in Burma in 1944.
— The Joint Staff 🇺🇸 (@thejointstaff) December 31, 2020
The Joint Staff @thejointstaff #GenMilley: Condolences from the joint force to the family of Mr. James Eubaun Richardson, a Soldier assigned to the famed Merrill’s Marauders who battled hunger, disease, and enemy troops traversing nearly 1,000 miles behind the lines in Burma in 1944.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.