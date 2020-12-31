James Richardson Death -Dead – Obituary : James Richardson, a Tennessee man who was one of the last surviving members of the World War II jungle-fighting unit known as Merrill’s Marauders has Died .
James Richardson, a Tennessee man who was one of the last surviving members of the World War II jungle-fighting unit known as Merrill's Marauders, has died at 99. Congress voted this year to award the unit its highest honor: the Congressional Gold Medal.https://t.co/MbsQ9h3oqv
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2020
