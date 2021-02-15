James Ridgeway Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :James Ridgeway, Hard-Hitting Investigative Journalist has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 14. 2021
James Ridgeway, Hard-Hitting Investigative Journalist has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 14. 2021.
This is extremely sad news. Jim’s work on solitary confinement is the kind of journalism every cub reporter wants to do but rarely succeeds at doing. James Ridgeway, Hard-Hitting Investigative Journalist, Dies at 84 https://t.co/uDtAhfeJ4e
— Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) February 15, 2021
