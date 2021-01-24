James Stefanich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has Died.

Supervisor Joseph Saladino 17h · The Town of Oyster Bay mourns the loss of former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich. Jim was a loving husband, father and a true patriot that loved his country and town. We will forever remember his dedication to our residents. In recognition of his public service, I have ordered all American flags on Town property to fly at half-staff for 7 days. Please keep Jim’s wife, Kathy, and their family in your prayers.

Tributes

Jenmarie Lettiere Byrnes

Praying for his friends and family… Rest In Peace ✝️

Steven Mangino

Rest in peace! My thoughts & prayers to Jim’s family at this difficult time.

Jeanne Marie Urban

Condolences to the Stefanich family…prayers and strength in the days ahead ❤ So sorry to hear of his passing.

Barbara Greg Giammalvo

Our heartfelt sympathies to his family. Jim was such a wonderful man, we felt honored to know him and and family.

Ralph Healey

As great loss. He was a true public servant and a thoroughly decent human being. May he rest in peace.

Janice Boyd

He was one of the kindest men i knew. What a loss. RIP Jim. You will be sorely missed.

John Keyer

Jim was a great guy a true gentleman . Our sincere condolences to the Stefanich family. May he Rest In Peace .

Joanne Marie Bordino

So deeply saddened to hear of Jim’s passing Thinking and Praying for Jim, Kathy, James, Kevin, Thomas and their beautiful families .

Laura Anne Vianello

Thank you so much Supervisor, he was a great Receiver of Taxes and wonderful loving Uncle and man. My family appreciates this heartfelt gesture of sympathy.

