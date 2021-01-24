James Stefanich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has Died.

By | January 24, 2021
0 Comment

James Stefanich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has Died.

former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.

Supervisor Joseph Saladino 17h  · The Town of Oyster Bay mourns the loss of former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich. Jim was a loving husband, father and a true patriot that loved his country and town. We will forever remember his dedication to our residents. In recognition of his public service, I have ordered all American flags on Town property to fly at half-staff for 7 days. Please keep Jim’s wife, Kathy, and their family in your prayers.

Source: (20+) Supervisor Joseph Saladino – Posts | Facebook

Tributes 

———————— –

Jenmarie Lettiere Byrnes
Praying for his friends and family… Rest In Peace ✝️

Steven Mangino
Rest in peace! My thoughts & prayers to Jim’s family at this difficult time.

Jeanne Marie Urban
Condolences to the Stefanich family…prayers and strength in the days ahead ❤ So sorry to hear of his passing.

Barbara Greg Giammalvo
Our heartfelt sympathies to his family. Jim was such a wonderful man, we felt honored to know him and and family.

Ralph Healey
As great loss. He was a true public servant and a thoroughly decent human being. May he rest in peace.

Janice Boyd
He was one of the kindest men i knew. What a loss. RIP Jim. You will be sorely missed.

John Keyer
Jim was a great guy a true gentleman . Our sincere condolences to the Stefanich family. May he Rest In Peace .

Joanne Marie Bordino
So deeply saddened to hear of Jim’s passing Thinking and Praying for Jim, Kathy, James, Kevin, Thomas and their beautiful families .

Laura Anne Vianello
Thank you so much Supervisor, he was a great Receiver of Taxes and wonderful loving Uncle and man. My family appreciates this heartfelt gesture of sympathy.

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.