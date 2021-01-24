James Stefanich Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has Died.
former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 23. 2020.
Supervisor Joseph Saladino 17h · The Town of Oyster Bay mourns the loss of former Receiver of Taxes James Stefanich. Jim was a loving husband, father and a true patriot that loved his country and town. We will forever remember his dedication to our residents. In recognition of his public service, I have ordered all American flags on Town property to fly at half-staff for 7 days. Please keep Jim’s wife, Kathy, and their family in your prayers.
Source: (20+) Supervisor Joseph Saladino – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
Jenmarie Lettiere Byrnes
Praying for his friends and family… Rest In Peace ✝️
Steven Mangino
Rest in peace! My thoughts & prayers to Jim’s family at this difficult time.
Jeanne Marie Urban
Condolences to the Stefanich family…prayers and strength in the days ahead ❤ So sorry to hear of his passing.
Barbara Greg Giammalvo
Our heartfelt sympathies to his family. Jim was such a wonderful man, we felt honored to know him and and family.
Ralph Healey
As great loss. He was a true public servant and a thoroughly decent human being. May he rest in peace.
Janice Boyd
He was one of the kindest men i knew. What a loss. RIP Jim. You will be sorely missed.
John Keyer
Jim was a great guy a true gentleman . Our sincere condolences to the Stefanich family. May he Rest In Peace .
Joanne Marie Bordino
So deeply saddened to hear of Jim’s passing Thinking and Praying for Jim, Kathy, James, Kevin, Thomas and their beautiful families .
Laura Anne Vianello
Thank you so much Supervisor, he was a great Receiver of Taxes and wonderful loving Uncle and man. My family appreciates this heartfelt gesture of sympathy.
