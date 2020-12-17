James Sullivan Death -Obituary – Dead : Special Agent James O’Sullivan has Died .
Special Agent James O’Sullivan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
John Massaria 6 hrs · Special Agent James O’Sullivan SHOOTS HIMSELF? he was lead investigator on voter fraud and Harrison Deal’s accidental car crash death (Lucy Kemp, the 19-year-old daughter of Gov. Brian Kemp, who dated Deal for two years.) James O’Sullivan Special Agent at Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) Statesboro, Georgia Mr. James David “Jamie” O’Sullivan, age 51, passed away Monday at his residence. The native of Statesboro was raised in Effingham County. He was a graduate of Effingham County High School and Georgia Southern University. Jamie began his law enforcement Career in 1999 as a police officer with the Savannah Police Department and began his employment with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on March 16, 2007. He was assigned to the State Drug Task Force and the Tri-Circuit Drug Task Force before transferring to the Region 5-Statesboro Regional Office in 2009, where he was assigned as a Special Agent III-Crime Scene Specialist.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
Lee Woolverton wrote
Oh yeah he had such a bad life he had to end it. The stress of knowing about all that fraud ate him up inside…. RIP
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.