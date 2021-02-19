James Thomas Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :James Earl Thomas has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021.
James Earl Thomas has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
James Earl Thomas, 75, was found deceased in his bedroom by one of his friends who went to check on him. Thomas died of natural causes, according to Coroner Bill Yates.https://t.co/oTjp8Vfu3b
— CBS 42 (@CBS_42) February 19, 2021
CBS 42 @CBS_42 James Earl Thomas, 75, was found deceased in his bedroom by one of his friends who went to check on him. Thomas died of natural causes, according to Coroner Bill Yates.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.