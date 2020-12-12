James Tylka Death -Obituary – Dead : James Tylka has Died .

James Tylka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Julia Smitley 16 hrs · I love this picture of you and my grandma so this is the one I’m going to post. I am so incredibly heartbroken over the loss of my cousin James Tylka. He has always been so close to me, there for deep conversations late at night, to swim in my pool with me, to give me a hug and a kiss on the cheek anytime he said hello or goodbye, and to always always hear me talk about anything and everything I had to say. I’m so blessed you got to watch me grow up and I’ve had someone like you my whole life. I love you so so much with my whole heart and I am broken right now. You were always so close to me and I don’t know what I’ll do without you. May you Rest In Peace, I know you’re with god and god just needed you right now to be with him. Fly high James. I will always always always remember you

———————— –

