James Wallace Death – Dead : James Wallace Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
James Wallace has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 31, 2020.
“Doug E Fresh on Twitter: “Honoring my brother James Wallace. My time knowing him has been a blessing. My condolences to his family. He will be missed. ”
Tributes
———————— –
Honoring my brother James Wallace. My time knowing him has been a blessing. My condolences to his family. He will be missed. https://t.co/KyQ7r2jBLf
— Doug E Fresh (@RealDougEFresh) October 31, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.