James Walters Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : James A. Walters has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

Today we mourn the loss of James A. Walters, a man whose philanthropic giving is honored through the James A. Walters Allied Health Building on the Hall Campus. Our college and our community will forever celebrate his dedication to the empowerment of others. Rest easy, “Big Jim.”



