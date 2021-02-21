james whitman clarion pa is not dead but missing.

February 21, 2021
***** This is James Whitman, he is a Clarion University student. Nobody has seen our friend since last night in Clarion. If anyone has seen him please let me or the police know. may be near shippenville.
May be an image of 1 person

