James Wolfensohn Death -Dead – Obituaries: Former World Bank Group President James Wolfensohn has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former World Bank Group President James Wolfensohn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 25, 2020.

“David Malpass on Twitter: “On behalf of the entire @WorldBank Group, I would like to express our sadness and great sense of loss on the death of former Bank Group President James Wolfensohn. Jim was a dear friend and mentor to many at the Bank, and we will miss him greatly. ”

On behalf of the entire @WorldBank Group, I would like to express our sadness and great sense of loss on the death of former Bank Group President James Wolfensohn. Jim was a dear friend and mentor to many at the Bank, and we will miss him greatly.https://t.co/q6gl7Iz3BT pic.twitter.com/eJgASlylhG — David Malpass (@DavidMalpassWBG) November 25, 2020

Tributes

We've lost a great champion for #Africa. I join my colleagues in mourning the passing of former @WorldBank President, James Wolfensohn. Like him, may we never lose sight of the crucial work we must do for the poorest & how great our continent can be. https://t.co/L3I3ojqvx8 pic.twitter.com/yx7XSCz822 — Ousmane Diagana (@ousmane_diagana) November 25, 2020

Very sad news for ⁦@WorldBank⁩

A great leader, deeply loved and admired. He will be deeply missed but his legacy lives on. May he Rest In Peace

James Wolfensohn, Who Served as World Bank President, Dies at 86 https://t.co/LgqEnZsata — Jorge Dajani (@jorgedajani) November 25, 2020