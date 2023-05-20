James Z. Powell : Florida man sentenced to 45 years for killing Joel Tatro at house party

Florida Man Sentenced to 45 Years for Shooting and Killing Joel Tatro at House Party

A Florida man, James Z. Powell, will spend 45 years in a state penitentiary for shooting and killing Joel Tatro, the father of a high school classmate, at a house party four years ago. Powell was 15 years old at the time of the shooting and was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated assault. Tatro initially survived the gunshot wound to his neck but was left paralyzed from the neck down. He died in March 2022 from complications related to COVID-19 and the gunshot. Powell addressed the courtroom and attempted to blame the pandemic for Tatro’s death, but the judge sentenced him to 45 years in prison and probation for the rest of his life, stating that people have a right to be safe in their own home and that Powell’s actions were egregious.

News Source : Law & Crime

