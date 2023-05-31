James Zipprian Passes Away After Motorcycle Accident in Austin – Obituary of James Zipprian

James Zipprian Motorcycle Accident Austin

Introduction

James Zipprian, a 39-year-old man from Austin, was involved in a motorcycle accident on Saturday, August 28, 2021, that claimed his life. The accident occurred on Farm-to-Market Road 1431 near Marble Falls, Texas. James was an experienced motorcyclist and a beloved member of the Austin community.

The Accident

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James was riding his motorcycle eastbound on FM 1431 when he collided with a pickup truck that was turning left onto a private driveway. The driver of the truck was not injured in the accident. James sustained critical injuries and was transported to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, where he later passed away.

The Aftermath

The news of James’s passing has left his family, friends, and the Austin community devastated. James was a passionate motorcyclist who loved to ride his motorcycle and explore the beautiful Texas countryside. He was also a dedicated husband and father who adored his family.

James’s wife, Sarah Zipprian, has expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the community. She stated that James was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many people. Sarah also thanked the first responders and medical staff who tried to save James’s life.

James Zipprian Obituary

James Zipprian was born on July 16, 1982, in Austin, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Business Administration. James was an avid motorcyclist who loved to explore the Texas countryside on his motorcycle. He was also a dedicated husband and father who loved spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife, Sarah Zipprian, and their two children, Emma and Ethan. He is also survived by his parents, John and Mary Zipprian, and his sister, Emily Zipprian.

A celebration of James’s life will be held at the Austin Baptist Church on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Austin Community Foundation in James’s memory.

Conclusion

The loss of James Zipprian has left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the Austin community. James was a kind and generous person who touched the lives of many people. He will be dearly missed, but his legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew and loved him.

James Zipprian Motorcycle Crash James Zipprian Fatal Accident James Zipprian Death News James Zipprian Tribute Remembering James Zipprian