“Jamestown dining”: Jamestown Sun’s Discover Jamestown Episode 9 uncovers the gastronomic delights of the town.

Discovering Unique Cuisine in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — The newest episode of the Discover Jamestown Vlog will explore dining and some of the unique cuisine that can be found in Jamestown.

Exploring Bison Burgers at Buffalo Grill

Siblings Warren Abrahamson and Tamela Abrahamson head to the Buffalo Grill, where a bison burger captures their attention. They have questions for head Chef Brandon “Chewy” Dewald, who talks about where they source the beef from for the burgers that are made with real bison meat.

Indulging in Homemade Kuchen at Babb’s Coffee House

Afterward, the siblings get a slice of homemade kuchen from Babb’s Coffee House.

Discovering Jamestown with “Discover Jamestown”

“Discover Jamestown” is a project created by Jamestown Tourism as a way to explore and experience the area. The Abrhamsons lead the journey through Jamestown experiences and give viewers insight on the ways Jamestown can be explored.

Watch the Newest Episode on Facebook and YouTube

The new episode will premiere on Friday, May 26, on the Jamestown ND Facebook and YouTube pages.

Learn More at discoverjamestownnd.com

For more information, visit discoverjamestownnd.com.

