Jamie Bell identified as the shooter in the Franklin NH shooting incident involving an active shooter

Franklin NH Active Shooter: Jamie Bell Identified as Shooter in Franklin NH Shooting

Introduction

On Tuesday, August 10th, a shooting occurred in Franklin, New Hampshire. The shooting took place at a local medical center, and the shooter was identified as Jamie Bell.

Overview of the Shooting

The shooting took place at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Franklin Medical Center. The hospital was put on lockdown, and police searched the facility for the shooter. The shooter was eventually located and taken into custody.

The shooting left one person injured. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Identification of the Shooter

The shooter was identified as Jamie Bell. Bell is a 47-year-old resident of Grafton, New Hampshire. Bell was a former employee of the medical center where the shooting took place.

Bell was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on September 14th.

Motive for the Shooting

The motive for the shooting is still unclear. It is believed that Bell was targeting a specific individual, but the victim has not been identified.

The shooting has left the community shocked and shaken. The medical center has released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim and their family.

Response to the Shooting

The shooting has prompted a response from local law enforcement and government officials. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu released a statement condemning the shooting and expressing his support for the victim and their family.

The Franklin Police Department and New Hampshire State Police have launched an investigation into the shooting. The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected to be released in the coming days.

Conclusion

The shooting in Franklin, New Hampshire has left the community reeling. The identification of Jamie Bell as the shooter and the motive for the shooting are still unclear. The victim is recovering from their injuries, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The community is rallying together to support the victim and their family during this difficult time.

