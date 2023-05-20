“Jamie Bradley-Brun” : Woman arrested after drowning 6-year-old daughter in Beaufort County, South Carolina

Posted on May 20, 2023

Mother Arrested in Connection to Drowning of 6-Year-Old Mackaya Bradley-Brun in Beaufort County, South Carolina

A young girl has died due to drowning at a house in Saint Helena, South Carolina, and a woman has been arrested in connection with the incident, according to officials. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday reporting that a woman was attempting to drown her daughter. Upon arrival, deputies detained Jamie Bradley Brun, 37, and found 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun deceased inside the house. Investigators suspect that Mackaya was drowned by her mother. Other individuals in the house were woken up by an 8-year-old crying and intervened to stop Jamie Bradley-Brun. The cause of Mackaya’s death is awaiting autopsy results. Jamie Bradley-Brun has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

News Source : Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

