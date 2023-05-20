Jamie Bradley-Brun : Woman charged with drowning daughter and attempting to kill another child in Beaufort County

Jamie Bradley-Brun : Woman charged with drowning daughter and attempting to kill another child in Beaufort County

Posted on May 20, 2023

Mother Charged with Murder and Attempted Murder of Children in Beaufort County, South Carolina

A woman in South Carolina, identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly drowning her 6-year-old daughter and attempting to drown an 8-year-old child. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, and when authorities arrived, they found Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead and Jamie Bradley-Brun in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death for the 6-year-old.

News Source : https://www.fox8live.com

1. Child drowning news
2. Maternal infanticide incidents
3. Attempted child murder cases
4. Legal actions against child abuse
5. Psychological effects of child abuse

Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *