Jamie Bradley-Brun : Woman charged with drowning daughter and attempting to kill another child in Beaufort County

Mother Charged with Murder and Attempted Murder of Children in Beaufort County, South Carolina

A woman in South Carolina, identified as Jamie Bradley-Brun, has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly drowning her 6-year-old daughter and attempting to drown an 8-year-old child. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning, and when authorities arrived, they found Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead and Jamie Bradley-Brun in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death for the 6-year-old.

News Source : https://www.fox8live.com

