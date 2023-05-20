“Jamie Bradley-Brun” : Woman charged with drowning daughter, killing Mackaya Bradley-Brun in South Carolina

“South Carolina Woman Jamie Bradley-Brun Charged with Murder and Attempted Murder of Her Children”

A woman in South Carolina has been charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly drowning her daughter and attempting to kill another child. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jamie Bradley-Brun, age 37, was detained by deputies who were called to the home where she was attempting to drown her child. Upon arrival, they discovered 6-year-old Mackaya Bradley-Brun dead and believe she was drowned by her mother. Jamie Bradley-Brun also attempted to drown an 8-year-old but was stopped by others in the home who called 911. The investigation is ongoing and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death of the 6-year-old.

News Source : https://www.21alivenews.com

1. Maternal filicide

2. Child drowning

3. Attempted murder

4. Criminal negligence

5. Mental health intervention