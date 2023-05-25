“Jamie Chung age”: Jamie Chung: A Biography of Her Life, Wiki, Age, and Lifestyle

Jamie Chung Bio.Wiki.Age.Lifestyle

Introduction

Jamie Chung is an American actress, blogger, and former reality television personality. She has appeared in several movies and TV shows, including The Hangover Part II, Gotham, and Once Upon a Time. In this article, we will delve into Jamie Chung’s bio, wiki, age, and lifestyle.

Jamie Chung’s Early Life

Jamie Chung was born on April 10, 1983, in San Francisco, California. Her parents are Korean immigrants, and she grew up in a traditional Korean household. Chung attended the University of California, Riverside, where she earned a degree in economics.

Career

Jamie Chung’s career began when she was discovered on the MTV reality show, The Real World: San Diego. After the show, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Her first acting role was in the 2007 movie, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, where she played a Hooters girl.

Since then, Jamie Chung has appeared in numerous movies, including The Hangover Part II, Sucker Punch, and Big Hero 6. She has also had roles in several TV shows, such as Grey’s Anatomy, Once Upon a Time, and Gotham.

Aside from acting, Jamie Chung is also a blogger. Her blog, What the Chung?, covers topics such as fashion, beauty, and travel. She is also an advocate for several charities, including the Asian American Justice Center and the National Breast Cancer Coalition.

Age

Jamie Chung was born on April 10, 1983, which makes her 38 years old as of 2021.

Personal Life

Jamie Chung married actor Bryan Greenberg in 2015. The couple met in 2012 while filming the movie Flock of Dudes. They got engaged in December 2013 and tied the knot in October 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.

Jamie Chung’s Lifestyle

Jamie Chung is known for her healthy lifestyle. She enjoys cooking and eating healthy, organic foods. She also loves to stay active and practices yoga and Pilates regularly.

In addition to her healthy habits, Jamie Chung is also passionate about fashion. She frequently attends fashion events and has been featured in several fashion magazines.

Jamie Chung’s Net Worth

Jamie Chung’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Her primary source of income is her acting career, but she also earns money through her blog and various endorsements.

Conclusion

Jamie Chung is a talented actress and blogger who has made a name for herself in Hollywood. She is also a passionate advocate for several charities and is known for her healthy lifestyle. We hope this article has provided you with valuable insights into Jamie Chung’s bio, wiki, age, and lifestyle.

