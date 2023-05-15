“Jamie Foxx children”: How Many Children Does Jamie Foxx Have? An Insight into His Family and Daughters

Jamie Foxx is a well-known American actor, singer, and comedian who has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry. He is also a proud father of two children, Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, whom he co-parents with ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. His children have made headlines in their own right, with Corinne following in her father’s footsteps as an actress and model, while Anelise has charmed her way into her father’s heart with her piano skills and love for sports.

On April 12, 2023, Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement on her Instagram, revealing that her father had experienced a medical emergency that would leave him hospitalized for over a week. The family requested privacy during this challenging time, and a source with direct knowledge told TMZ that Foxx had a serious medical emergency that required hospitalization. Fortunately, Foxx’s condition improved, and he was communicating with his loved ones, which was a good sign.

Anelise Bishop, Foxx’s second child, was born on October 3, 2008. Foxx often shares photos and videos of Anelise on his social media accounts, showing his followers how much he adores his daughter. During an August 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx shared that Anelise had taken up piano, and he was thrilled to be able to connect with her through music. He also mentioned that Anelise was a sports enthusiast, playing football with the boys and being the only girl in the league.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s first daughter, was born on February 15, 1994. She made her acting debut in the movie 47 Meters Down: Uncaged in 2019 and has appeared in TV shows such as Scream and Family Guy. Corinne has also made a name for herself as a model, having walked in fashion shows for major designers such as Sherri Hill and Dolce & Gabbana. Furthermore, Corinne is an advocate for social justice issues and is involved in various charitable organizations. She walked the MTV Movie Awards red carpet with her dad in 2013, and he expressed how proud he was to have her there.

On May 12, 2023, Corinne Foxx gave an update about her father’s condition, stating that he had been out of the hospital for weeks and was recuperating. She thanked everyone for their prayers and support and mentioned that her father was playing pickleball the previous day. The Foxx family had an exciting work announcement coming up, a new celebrity gameshow called We Are Family, which is set to debut in 2024. Foxx and Corinne will be hosting the show, which they created with Jeff Apploff and FOX Entertainment, following the success of six seasons of Beat Shazam.

In conclusion, Jamie Foxx’s children have made significant strides in their respective careers, with Corinne and Anelise making their father proud every day. With the love and support of their father and family, they are sure to continue to excel and make their mark in the entertainment industry.

