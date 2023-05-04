“Jamie Foxx health update” : Kevin Hart shares Jamie Foxx’s positive health progress: “There has been significant improvement”

Jamie Foxx’s Personal Message to Fans After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx, the Oscar-winning actor, recently suffered a “medical complication” which left him hospitalized in Georgia. The news of his condition has been kept under wraps, but his friend Kevin Hart provided a recent update on his condition during a podcast interview. Hart shared that he has seen progress in Foxx’s situation and that the outpouring of love and support from fans has been felt by Foxx.

Foxx also took to Instagram to thank his fans for the support, writing “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” along with praying hands, red heart, and fox emojis. He expressed his gratitude for the ongoing support from fans, and a slew of celebrities commented on his post offering well wishes and love.

Despite his condition, Foxx’s hosting duties on “Beat Shazam” will continue with guest hosts Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne stepping in for him and his daughter Corinne. Fox Entertainment expressed their support for Foxx’s recovery and gratitude towards Cannon’s willingness to jump in and help.

Although minimal information has been released about Foxx’s condition, the love and support from fans and friends have been felt by the actor, as he continues to recover.

