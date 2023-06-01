Jamie Lee Curtis salary: How Much Does Jamie Lee Curtis Earn from \’Halloween\’ and What is Her Net Worth?

Jamie Lee Curtis: From Scream Queen to Best-Selling Author and Real Estate Mogul

Jamie Lee Curtis is a name synonymous with Hollywood, having acted in numerous films and television shows throughout her career. She comes from a family of actors, with her father, Tony Curtis, being a legendary actor himself. Despite her privileged background, Jamie Lee Curtis has worked hard to carve out her own path in the entertainment industry and has become a national hero to many.

Net Worth and Earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lee Curtis has a reported net worth of $60 million, which she shares with her husband, Christopher Guest. Her earnings come from starring in several successful films like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Freaky Friday, and Knives Out. Additionally, she has made money as a best-selling author and through her real estate investments.

Halloween Salary

Jamie Lee Curtis is perhaps best known for her role as Laurie Strode in the Halloween franchise. She has starred in seven Halloween movies, making her the ultimate Scream Queen. However, her earnings for the first few Halloween movies were relatively small, with her making just $8,000 for the first Halloween movie, $100,000 for Halloween II, and $3 million for Halloween: Resurrection.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that she did not make much money off of the horror movies. She did not have ownership in the movies and there was no profit participation or back end. She also spoke about self-advocating for a piece of the pie, stating that the industry has no problem when a man makes millions of dollars on something that’s a franchise, but if a woman says she wants the same piece of the pie, people may think she’s being greedy or ungrateful.

Other Movie/TV Earnings

Jamie Lee Curtis has had an extremely successful career, making a ton of movies and television shows. However, information about her paychecks is scarce. We do know that she made $70,000 for Trading Places, according to an oral history of the film from Insider.

Best-Selling Author

Jamie Lee Curtis has written multiple best-selling children’s books, including Today I Feel Silly: And Other Moods That Make My Day. While it’s unclear what she made for them, it’s safe to say that her success as an author has brought in additional income.

Real Estate Investments

Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest have reportedly owned their Santa Monica home for over two decades and bought the lot next door in 2016 for $2.2 million. While it’s unknown what the property is worth now, it’s likely worth much more than what they paid for it.

No Inheritance from Father

Jamie Lee Curtis’ father, Tony Curtis, was a legendary actor in his own right. However, he rewrote his will before his death, leaving Jamie Lee and her siblings nothing. While no reason was given in his will, Jamie Lee’s sister gave an interview to Inside Edition saying the siblings were all blindsided by the decision.

In conclusion, Jamie Lee Curtis has earned her net worth through hard work and dedication to her craft. While she may have come from a family of actors, she has worked to create her own legacy and become a national hero to many. From her success as a best-selling author to her real estate investments, Jamie Lee Curtis has proven that she is much more than just a Scream Queen.

News Source : Mehera Bonner

Source Link :What Is Jamie Lee Curtis’s ‘Halloween’ Salary and Net Worth?/