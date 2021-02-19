Jamie Martin Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamie Martin has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 18. 2021

Jamie Martin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.

Samantha McCrum 1d · I remember being a little girl and playing with the cool boy down the street from my grandmas. I remember sneaking into Wahoos with my fake ID to hang out with the now cool guy on Friday nights. It didn’t matter how much time had passed your infectious smile welcomed everyone like no time had passed at all. You loved everyone and everyone loved you and there isn’t a person who would disagree with that statement. The world has lost one of the greatest guys I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. Thinking of all His family and friends. R.I.P Jamie Martin

Source: Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Danielle Beaudin-Lawrence

I remember being in grade 9, 13 years old and terrified. This cool, popular guy and I had went to St. Mary’s together and shared the same bus. A grade 9 boy on our bus was bullying me and it was Jamie Martin who stood up for me. Put that little prick right in his place and that kid never bothered me ever again. Every time I ever saw Jamie after he had nothing but the friendliest, happiest smile for me.

The world is a darker place without this sweet guy.