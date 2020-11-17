Jamie McKibben Death –Dead-Obituaries : Radio host Jamie McKibben has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Very sad news this evening! Radio host and owner of radio stations in both Jackson and Hillsdale passed away over the weekend. I worked with Jamie McKibben for many many years. First when he was the morning DJ to when he took over the radio stations just about a year ago. May God find you the best deer blind and fishing hole there is in heaven. RIP Big Dog. I will miss you!!
Posted by WILX Andy Provenzano on Monday, November 16, 2020
Posted by Schupbachs Sporting Goods on Monday, November 16, 2020
Posted by Jamie McKibben on Monday, November 16, 2020
Jason Mulcahy wrote
I am truly saddened by this shocking news. Our community lost a great person. My condolences to both families.
Robert Dean Schlosser wrote
Both men very experienced outdoorsman. It really drives home the idea that it can happen to any of us at any time. My deepest condolences to their families.
Chad Allen wrote
Prayers for there family’s.. such a sad ordeal. A lot of life’s will be affected from family to a ton of freinds. Terrible .
Aomran Abro wrote
Rest In Peace was such a good man, prayers go out to their families. They were great guys Rest In Peace
Duran Martinez wrote
A very nice guy. Had a few laughs and great outdoors discussions with him.
GODSPEED “Big Dog”
Bonnie Denning Marsh wrote
I was shocked to hear about Jamie this afternoon. Prayers to his wife, son, parents and all of his family, friends and employees.
Vicki Dixon Phillips wrote
So sorry for his family! Go rest high on that mountain, Big Dog! Loved his shows!
