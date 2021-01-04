Jamie Sauer Death-Dead  / Obituary :Jamie Lynn Sauer Killed in Fatal Accident.

Jamie Sauer Death –Dead-Obituaries – Cause of Death : … has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Jamie Sauer has died, according to a statement posted online on January 4. 2021.
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Caln Township.
Killed was Jamie Sauer, 28, of Coatesville.
According to Caln Township Police Department, the accident occurred Jan. 2 at 11:53 a.m. in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway. Read full story here
