Jamie Seitz Death -Obituary – Dead : Jamie Seitz has Died .

Jamie Seitz has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 28. 2020.

Lincoln Charter School 17 hrs · We are so sorry to inform our community that Jamie Seitz passed away late last night. Coach Seitz and his family have been a part of Lincoln Charter since 2009. During this time, Coach Seitz served as a coach (basketball, volleyball, and golf) and as a PE teacher in Denver. We are in touch with the Seitz family, and we will share details on arrangements as we have them. Lincoln Charter will also host an event to honor Coach Seitz. Details on that, as well as support measures that we will provide for students, are forthcoming. Please keep the entire Seitz family in your thoughts.

Michele Anne

I am so sorry to hear this! I know he was special to my niece and nephews! Prayers from a grateful aunt for the impact he made 🙏🏻

Julie Shuler Robinson

My thoughts and prayers are with Jamie’s family. I enjoyed working with him for a short while and treasured him as a coach for my kids Drew Hudgens and Raymond Robinson. I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor. My heart breaks for his family.

Becky Reed

Prayers go out to his family and friends🙏

Kim Robinson

The saddest day for LCS Family. Coach Seitz was one of the best teachers that ever walked into LCS school. All the children were equal with him!! Sad soul going to be missed. 🙏🙏🙏🤗

Kristi Torbett Johnsen

So sad to here this devastating news💔. Coach Seitz made the world better by being a friend to all. Huge loss💔. Prayers to his family and the LCS family as well.

Sherrie L Anderson

Our sincerest condolences to his family and our LCS family… He will be missed🙏❤🙏

Sandy Vanhoy-Carter

So heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Seitz family.

Kay Johnson Stidham

Loved my years spent teaching with Jamie. He was so positive and always had a smile on his face. Such a loss for so many. Prayers for his family and the LCS family.

Alyson Onsrud Strickland

So sad to read this our kindergartener came home every Monday from school to tell us at dinner about what Coach Seitz taught her which very early on included a “let’s go Buffalo” cheer! She chose Coach Seitz to make a Thanksgiving card for this year at school. He made such a big impact on our little one in such a short time. He will be missed! 😢 Prayers of love and comfort to the Seitz family 🙏❤️

Michelle Ray

Praying for the family. He was such a good coach!

Niki Putnam

Praying for his family, friends, coworkers and students. Very sad to hear this.

Lori Leigh Peyton

Prayers for everyone. He was the best PE teacher and coach for the kids. He will be missed. 🙏🏼🙏🏼

Kristin Davis

Prayers for The Seitz Family. Jamie went to the same high school as my brother (‘85) and I (‘91), back in Williamsville, NY (suburb of Buffalo). We Spartans stand behind one another.

