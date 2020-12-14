Jamie Stoddard Death -Dead – Obituary : Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard has Died .
Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
The Tribune is saddened to learn of the passing of Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard
"Jamie was a good friend and co-worker. He will be greatly missed by his EMS family. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," said CEMS Director James Curtis
Photo/Facebook pic.twitter.com/4PSFTm51nS
— The Cullman Tribune (@CullmanTribune) December 13, 2020
