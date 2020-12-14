Jamie Stoddard Death -Dead – Obituary : Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Jamie Stoddard Death -Dead – Obituary : Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard has Died .

Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

The Cullman Tribune @CullmanTribune The Tribune is saddened to learn of the passing of Cullman EMS paramedic Jamie Stoddard “Jamie was a good friend and co-worker. He will be greatly missed by his EMS family. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said CEMS Director James Curtis Photo/Facebook

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.