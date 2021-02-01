Jamie Tarses Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamie Tarses has Died .

Jamie Tarses has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Wow, I can't believe Jamie Tarses has died. She was the subject of the single most revealing and compelling piece I've ever read about how the entertainment industry works — a piece that also indicated how unfairly she was treated in her moment. https://t.co/PLjApsJ2BC — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) February 1, 2021

