Jamie Tarses Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamie Tarses has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 1. 2021
Jamie Tarses has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 1. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Wow, I can't believe Jamie Tarses has died. She was the subject of the single most revealing and compelling piece I've ever read about how the entertainment industry works — a piece that also indicated how unfairly she was treated in her moment. https://t.co/PLjApsJ2BC
— Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) February 1, 2021
