Jamie Tesolin’s Demise on June 17, 2023 (Heartbreaking)







Obituary for Jamie Tesolin

Jamie Tesolin

(June 17, 2023 – Mournful)

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jamie Tesolin on June 17, 2023. Jamie was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend to many. Jamie was known for his kind heart, infectious laugh, and unwavering loyalty to those he loved. He had a passion for music and spent many hours playing guitar and singing with his family and friends. Jamie was also an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than cheering on his favorite teams. Jamie will be deeply missed by his wife, children, parents, siblings, and all who knew him. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the love he shared. A celebration of Jamie's life will be held on June 24, 2023, at St. Mary's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in Jamie's honor.





