Jamie Thomann Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jamie Thomann has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Jamie Thomann has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Julia Gharib 6h · Enjoy every moment with the people you love and care about. Cherish those in your life and be kind to others. I’ve always said that life is way too short. Blessed to be able to share my birthday with her. Jamie Thomann you’re beautiful inside and out. May your memory be eternal.

Alexis Stevens

Oh my gosh I am so sorry for your loss, that is so heartfelt and horrible to hear!

Yes life is absolutely short and I agree with your mantra and method of living life, be kind, pay it forward, show gratitude love, open genuine gentle communication, kindness, empathy and compassion and embrace your character with the integrity and character you want to be remembered for your own short life as well.

And one blink, it’s over, we must realize that and not regret our last communication. Spread a little more love and joy and yes be kind to one another.

“WE RISE BY LIFTING OTHERS”! It sure feels good! Always remember if you make a difference in someone’s life and bring joy and a smile, you are the biggest hero life would ever want for you as a human being.

You’re very good person Julie, God bless you I am terribly sorry about your loss, that is so sad and way too young. Love & hugs.

Cat Brown

I am so sorry for the loss of one of your loved sisters — blood does not determine love or breadth of loss – when someone we care for becomes an angel — my prayers are with you and all her loved ones that the sadness is replaced with those precious memories of their company and the times spent together.

Patti Seda

I’m so sorry, Julia. You are such a giving soul, I’m sure she knew how much she was loved. May God bring you comfort and peace.