Jamie Wilding Death – Dead : Jamie Wilding Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Jamie Wilding has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.

“@LutonTown on Twitter: “All at the club were saddened by the news yesterday that lifelong Hatter Jamie Wilding had passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends among the LTFC faithful. Rest in peace Jamie”

All at the club were saddened by the news yesterday that lifelong Hatter Jamie Wilding had passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends among the LTFC faithful. Rest in peace Jamie 🙏🧡 #COYH https://t.co/i6RCIGJlvf — @LutonTown (@LutonTown) October 13, 2020

Tributes

———————— –