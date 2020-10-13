Jamie Wilding Death – Dead : Jamie Wilding Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Jamie Wilding has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 13, 2020.
“@LutonTown on Twitter: “All at the club were saddened by the news yesterday that lifelong Hatter Jamie Wilding had passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends among the LTFC faithful. Rest in peace Jamie”
All at the club were saddened by the news yesterday that lifelong Hatter Jamie Wilding had passed away. Our thoughts are with his family and many friends among the LTFC faithful. Rest in peace Jamie 🙏🧡 #COYH https://t.co/i6RCIGJlvf
— @LutonTown (@LutonTown) October 13, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.