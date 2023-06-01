Jammu and Kashmir Police Busts Inter-State Narcotics Racket, Arrests Two Punjab-based Smugglers with 22-kg Heroin in Rajouri District

narcotics racket and Punjab-based smugglers : Inter-state narcotics racket busted in Jammu, two Punjab-based smugglers arrested with 22-kg heroin

The Jammu and Kashmir police have made a significant breakthrough by busting an inter-state narcotics racket and arresting two Punjab-based smugglers. The police recovered around 22 kg of a substance resembling heroin that has a high value in the market. The arrest was made in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district based on specific intelligence input. The police teams were put on alert across the district and existing nakas were strengthened to intercept the suspects, who were travelling in a vehicle, on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway. The accused, identified as Onkar Singh and Shamsher Singh, have been arrested and a case has been registered at Police Station Sunderbani.

News Source : Sanjay Khajuria

