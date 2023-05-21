“Jammu-Kashmir Jaish arrest before G20 summit” today : JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of G-20 Summit: Army’s intelligence reveals Pak involvement; foreign guests’ Gulmarg visit cancelled.

JeM Terrorist Arrested in Jammu and Kashmir Before G-20 Summit: Army’s Intelligence Reveals Connection with Pakistan; Foreign Guests’ Gulmarg Visit Cancelled. today 2023.

The G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar has been preceded by the arrest of an alleged Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, Mohd Ubaid Malik, by NIA on Sunday. As a result, the program to take foreign guests to Gulmarg has been cancelled. The G20 Summit is scheduled to begin on May 22 in Srinagar.

News Source : दैनिक भास्कर

