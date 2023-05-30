Jammu man Deepak Kumar killed by suspected militants in Anantnag

Deepak Kumar (victim) : Jammu resident Deepak Kumar killed by suspected militants in Anantnag

A suspected militant attack in Anantnag, Kashmir, resulted in the death of Deepak Kumar, a 26-year-old man from Jammu, who worked for a private circus. The victim was shot three times by two motorcycle-borne youths while buying milk in a nearby market on Monday night. Kumar was taken to the hospital but did not survive. This is the second attack of its kind in Kashmir this year, with the previous attack occurring in February and resulting in the death of a security guard. J&K Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack, and various political leaders expressed their condolences and concerns over the situation in Kashmir.

