Jan Blommaert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Jan Blommaert has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Jan Blommaert has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Discourse analysis community, some sad news.
RIP Jan Blommaert. Far too soon. He was in his prime.https://t.co/VtCTwdAqKp
— Trisha Greenhalgh 😷 #CovidIsAirborne (@trishgreenhalgh) February 3, 2021
Trisha Greenhalgh #CovidIsAirborne @trishgreenhalgh Discourse analysis community, some sad news. RIP Jan Blommaert. Far too soon. He was in his prime.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.